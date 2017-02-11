Class applies for Blue Peter badge for teacher

A primary school teacher was moved to tears after learning that her class had written to the Blue Peter programme asking them to give her a badge for being an “inspiration”.

Vicky Redshaw, a Year 5 and 6 class teacher at Brooke Hill Academy in Oakham, had told her class of 29 children that she had always wanted a coveted badge from the popular BBC children’s badge.

Brooke Hill Academy teacher Vicky Redshaw with the Blue Peter cloth emblem badge she was awarded after her Year 5/6 class wrote to the show

With the help of teaching assistant Clair Munton, every child in the class wrote a short message about why they thought Mrs Redshaw was special and sent it off to the programme makers.

The programme’s editor Ewan Vinnicombe replied saying that sadly Mrs Redshaw didn’t qualify for a badge, which are only awarded to children under 15 and adults who appear on the programme, but enclosed a cloth emblem badge instead.

Mrs Redshaw was then presented with both the letter sent and the reply during a class and was completely taken aback.

She said: “When I was a child Blue Peter badges were like gold dust and the children in the class talk about what they’ve watched and I must have mentioned it.

Blue Peter's response

“I was overwhelmed when they showed me the letter and I cried! But they are a lovely caring class and they do look out for one another so I’m not surprised they would do something so lovely. I’d really like to say a big thank you to them all.”

She was particularly moved by 10-year-old Charlie’s message, which read: “She helps me when I’m stuck in writing and she is one in a million.”

The emblem badge now has pride of place on her lanyard, which she wears everyday and she has even joked with her class that the badge is more special than the gold one awarded to British astronaut Tim Peake.