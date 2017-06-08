Classic vehicle show returns to Bourne

Classic vehicle fever is set to take hold of Bourne.

The Bourne Classic Car and Bike Carnival will return to the Wellhead Field in Bourne on Sunday, July 18, for the 12th time.

The popular event will include classic vehicles from around the country, live music and street entertainment.

This year the carnival, which is being organised by Bourne Events Team, is set to include more than 500 classic vehicles such as Volkswagen camper vans, Morris Minors and MGs from the North Kesteven MG Owners Club.

Joanne Dolby, one of the organisers of the event, sent out a message to those planning to attend.

She said : “It is a bigger and better event each year and we are looking forward to seeing you and welcoming you in Bourne.”

Among the cars being showcased will be replica cars such as a Ford GT40s and kit cars with Citreon bodies.

And there will be more than just the vehicles at this year’s event as crowds will able to watch a flypast by the Battle of Britain team which includes aircraft used in the Second World War such as Spitfires and Hawker Hurricanes.

Those attending will also be able to enjoy craft, charity gift a wide variety of trade stalls, face painting, fairground rides and fancy dress.

Grumbling stomachs will be catered for with a hog roast and a barbecue.

The event will take place between 10am and 6pm.

Exhibitors are still needed for the show.

Those that are interested should e-mail Joanne at bourneeventsteam@gmail.com or for more information visit www.bourneclassiccarshow.com.