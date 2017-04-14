Club celebrates first birthday

A breakfast club for war veterans which is described as a “live saver” has celebrated its first birthday.

On Saturday former servicemen headed to the Sugar Mill pub and restaurant to celebrate the Bourne Veterans Breakfast Club’s milestone over a piece of birthday cake and a free breakfast courtesy of landlord Tom Bellis.

Joining in the celebrations were special guest including the mayor of Bourne Colin Pattison and South Keveston District Council chairman Judy Smith.

Paul Flight, organiser of the group, said: “We had a really, really good day. We had about 56 people turn up - it was a really good turnout.”

Paul said the club is a lifeline for those who are lonely.

He said: “Every veteran eating at the Breakfast Club is one less veteran eating alone.

“For the older people it is about getting them out of the house. For some people it is a real life saver, for some people it is the only social thing they do.”

Although it only had six members when it started the group now accommodates around 200.

Paul, a former soldier, said: “It is going from strength-to-strength and each week we are getting new members turn up.”

Members are a variety of ages, from a 94-year-old former RAF fireman to its youngest recruit - a 15-year-old Army cadet.

Amazingly two former RAF men, who served together over 20 years ago and never realised that they both lived in Bourne, were reunited at the group.

The club meets on Saturdays at 9.45am at the Sugar Mill.