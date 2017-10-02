Coaches save life of football player

The secretary of Stamford AFC has praised the quick-thinking efforts of sports coaches who used a defibrillator to save the life of a 65-year-old man who collapsed on the club’s 3G training pitch on Tuesday.

Stamford College Academy coaches Gary Brown and Chris Palmer used the device which was purchased by the Evo-Stik League South club two years ago after the Football Association teamed up with the British Heart Foundation to subsidise the cost of it.

Three ambulances also attended the scene at the Evo-Stick League South club’s pitch before the unnamed man, a member of the club’s walking football team, was rushed from the Zeeco Stadium by air ambulance to hospital in Lincoln where he was in intensive care and an induced coma, The man was expected to awake from the coma yesterday, according to the club.

The league made it mandatory for clubs to have a defibrillator installed at grounds this season.

Phil Bee, club secretary, hailed the pair and backed the decision to make defibrillators mandatory at clubs, adding “they would save more lives.”