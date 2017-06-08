Coffee roasting proves to be monkey business

Brewing up a new business has proved child’s play for two chimps.

The Two Chimps coffee company offers a range of freshly ground coffee to cater for all palates.

What started out as roasting coffee for a small group of friends has grown to take in customers from across the country.

Based at the Oakham Enterprise Park, formerly a prison, the seven-month-old company is building up an enviable reputation.

Now, the first coffee roastery in Rutland has launched a website to exhibit its services.

As part of the company’s playful brand, the duo who run the firm don’t reveal their real names or faces - preferring to go under their alter-egos Lou and Roo, the chimps.

Master roaster Lou the chimp said: “We just really like coffee and roasting it so much that we now do it for work.

“We roast all of the coffee we sell to order so that it is fresh for the customer.

“The blend is quite playful and roasting coffee can be quite satisfying and fun.

“And the name of the company came from that. What can be more playful than two chimps?

“It’s still quite early days with the website but we are getting some orders through it.”

The duo spent several months undergoing training including at the London School of Coffee.

Then ready to branch out, they approached coffee bean farmers.

Coffee growers from countries including Columbia, Papua New Guinea, Brazil and Mexico visited Two Chimps .

They shared their knowledge with the budding coffee roasters.

Then once the choice of beans was selected they began to send regular shipments of raw product to Rutland.

The two chimps have imported a coffee roaster from America which is located at the company’s base in Ashwell Road, in Oakham.

The machine can roast 12kgs of coffee bean in just 15minutes.

Several roasts, including a decaf, have been selected sporting unusual names such as Time Flies Chimps Don’t, The Bearded Auntie and Pyjama Party.

The coffees are brewed so that they are suitable for certain times of the day whether that be mornings, nights or midday.

Coffee is sold in bags of 250g, 500g and one kilogram with free first class delivery to anywhere in the UK.

It is intended to keep the flavours for as long as possible

These could alter though as the availability of the beans changes.

The Two Chimps also sell a range of coffee related items incling cafetieres and filters.

These two are posted out free and first class to people across the UK.

Visit www.twochimpscoffee.com