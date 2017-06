Several vehicles were involved in a collision near Stamford this morning (June 22).

The B1443 Barnack Road was closed in both directions between Station Road and A43 High Street Saint Martin’s after the collision which occurred around 8.50am near Burghley House.

Pictures of crash near Burghley House. Photo: @roadpoliceBCH

Police say three or four vehicles were involved in the incident.

At 11:15am the road was reopened again.

No information on injuries has been released as yet.