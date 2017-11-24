Colonel-in-Chief Princess Anne visits barracks to award medals

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal has presented medals to soldiers of 7 Regiment The Royal Logistic Corps during her visit to Kendrew Barracks in Cottesmore.

As Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Logistic Corps, Princess Anne flew into the barracks where she was received by the Colonel Commandant of the Royal Logistic Corps, Major General Duncan Capps, and the Colonel of The Royal Logistic Corps, Colonel Colin Francis.

Princess Anne at Kendrew Barracks Photo: MoD

During her visit she presented United Nations peacekeeping medals to soldiers who have recently returned from a six-month UN mission in Cyprus known as Operation Tosca.

The Regiment returned from Cyprus in September, where it had spent six months keeping the peace along the United Nations imposed “Buffer Zone” that separates the Turkish Forces in the North of the island and the Greek Cypriot Forces in the South.

The Princess also presented Operational Service Medals to soldiers who had served on Operation Trenton in South Sudan and Operation Toral in Afghanistan before addressing the parade as a whole.

Seven Long Service and Good Conduct medals were also presented.

Amongst those receiving their medals was Private Lauren Parker, 23.

She said: “It was a great honour to receive my first medal from Her Royal Highness. It is something I will remember for a long time to come.”

Sergeant Mark Shiels, 38, who was awarded his Long Service and Good Conduct medal, said: “Her Royal Highness was very friendly and approachable. It was great to also have my family watching.”

Mark’s daughter Kaityln, nine, presented The Princess Royal with a 7 Regiment RLC brooch. Kaitlyn said: “I was a little bit nervous but it was nice meeting her. She said thank you for the brooch and we had a chat.”

Before the medals parade, the Princess heard in detail about the wide number of deployments the Regiment had been involved in throughout the year including Operation Ruman – the UK’s military response to providing vital humanitarian aid and supplies to the Caribbean islands devastated by Hurricane Irma.

The Regiment deployed 15 soldiers to Barbados and 27 soldiers to the Joint Air Mounting Centre at South Cerney, Gloucester to manage the logistical movement of personnel and freight, including medical aid and rations to the Virgin Islands.

Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Steven Cornell said it was a special day and a huge honour for the Regiment.

He said: “Having the Colonel-in-Chief here means an awful lot to our soldiers and their families - especially coming at the end of what has been a busy year.”

This was the Princess Royal’s second visit to the Regiment, having first visited the Regiment in February 2015.

The Regiment was formed after the Second World War and, whilst it has undergone many name changes over the years, its enduring role has remained the same: - the movement of material and supplies to the rear of fighting units. The Regiment’s paired reserve unit is 158 Regiment RLC, which has its headquarters in Peterborough. It has squadrons in Loughborough, Lincoln, Ipswich, and Bedford.