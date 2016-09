Stamford Library has launched a new mindfulness morning where adults can colour.

The weekly session will be held between 10.30am and 11.30am on Thursdays at the library in High Street.

The aim is for people to colour away their worries and stress in a safe, calm and welcoming environment.

Everyone is welcome and all materials will be provided.

For more information visit www.better.org.uk/stamfordlibrary/library_services