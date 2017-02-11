Commissioner plans to get more police officers on the beat

Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Lord Willy Bach’s plans to increase police visibility have been supported by the Police and Crime Panel.

Following a presentation by the commissioner, the panel considered and unanimously approved the PCC’s funding proposals for meeting the operational demands of policing in 2017-18.

Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland police and crime commissioner Lord Willy Bach

Lord Bach recommended a small increase in the amount of council tax people pay towards policing of 1.99 per cent to sustain a level budget in the face of ongoing financial challenges. This equates to an extra £3.65 a year for the average Band D property.

The panel’s support means that the PCC can now give the go ahead for a recruitment campaign to fund an additional eight police officers for the force – one for each neighbourhood policing area. This is in addition to the 10 police officer posts which were incorporated into the establishment after the budget was set for 2016/17.