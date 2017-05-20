Composer’s work chosen by Classic FM

Benjamin Rimmer with Classic FM presenter Margherita Taylor

From almost 200 applications, Benjamin Rimmer, 23, has been commissioned to write a five-minute piece for orchestra.

His work will be recorded and broadcast on-air to Classic FM’s 5.4 million listeners across the UK, along with the work of six other young composers.

In addition, it will be performed live in concert by one of Classic FM’s Partner Orchestras this year.

Benjamin said: “I’m really delighted to have been selected as one of Classic FM’s 25th Birthday Commissions winners. To have my work broadcast on Classic FM and performed by such an acclaimed orchestra will be an honour and I believe a huge milestone in my career.

“It’s not something I was expecting to happen for a long while yet...if ever at all! I’m very excited to get to work.”

Benjamin studied composition at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, graduating in 2016. He has recently received several commissions, including those from Ballett Im Revier Gelsenkirchen and from acclaimed harpist Eleanor Turner.

His work has been performed by ensembles such as The Elias Quartet and Jugendkonzertchor Der Chorakademie Dortmund and, earlier this year, his vocal work In The Shining Blackness was premiered by the Kingfisher Chorale in Leicester. In 2014, he was shortlisted for the Britten Sinfonia’s OPUS 2015 award and, in 2015, was one of the ten winning composers of the Oticons International Film Music Competition.

As is evident from his success in that competition, Benjamin also enjoys composing music for film.

His work has been performed live to picture at The Barbican’s Silent Film & Live Music series and most recently to a screening of Albert Lamorisse’s Le Ballon Rouge at Milton Court Concert Hall. The latter was a collaborative re-scoring of the French classic.

The Classic FM 25th Birthday Commissions in partnership with the Royal Philharmonic Society were created to champion Britain’s outstanding young musical talent.

Any person born on or after Classic FM’s first broadcast on September 7, 1992 could apply and entrants needed to demonstrate an ability to write accessible classical music, for varying sizes of ensemble. Each work was reviewed by a panel of distinguished judges.