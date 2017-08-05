Conductor’s work recreated

A concert conducted by one of Stamford’s most famous residents was recreated as part of the BBC Proms to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his death.

Sir Malcolm Sargent, who grew up in Stamford, was the chief conductor of the Proms for two decades.

In an episode of the Proms broadcast on Friday, July 28, conductor Sir Andrew Davis, the BBC Symphony Orchestra and sensational young pianist Beatrice Rana recreated Sargent’s 500th Prom from 1966. It also included works by Elgar and Holst and Benjamin Britten’s Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra.