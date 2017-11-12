Confusion over council’s defibrillator decision

Stamford Town Council has said it is willing to support three defibrillators in the town centre despite minutes from a meeting revealing councillors felt “there was no need” for more of the life-saving devices.

Dannii Vincent, who runs Dosh4Defibs, a group that fundraises for the devices, contacted the council and asked if it would maintain defibrillators at three proposed locations in the town centre - Rohan in the High Street, Stamford Dental Care in Broad Street and near Tesco in the High Street.

The minutes of the council’s strategic development committee meeting last month state councillors voted against installing more defibrillators in Stamford.

But after Dannii announced she was closing Dosh4Defibs in a Facebook post because of the town’s council’s decision, the authority told the Mercury it does support the installation of the devices in two of the locations she suggested.

Patricia Stuart-Mogg, clerk to the council, said: “The town council is working closely with Dannii Vincent who is focusing her energy to deliver these for the benefit of Stamford as swiftly as possible before the end of this financial year.”

She explained the council has allocated funds for the maintenance of five defibrillators in the town including two already installed in Station Road, near The George, and at the Recreation Ground.

She added the proposal made at the October meeting was about additional defibrillators in Stamford and not the one’s Dannii had proposed.

Mrs Stuart-Mogg admitted the minutes of the meeting should have been clearer.

Dosh4Defibs wants to install the three devices outside the Rohan outdoor shop in the High Street, Stamford Dental Care in Broad Street and near Tesco in the High Street.

The clerk said the council supported the installation of the devices, which shock the heart into a normal rhythm, at Rohan and Stamford Dental Care and would consider the third location. Mrs Stuart-Mogg said they would need to be approved by South Kesteven District Council.

The minutes of the meeting state deputy mayor Max Sawyer said he proposed “there was no need for further defibrillators in the town” and it was unanimously carried.

Around 19 defibrillators in Stamford have been funded and part funded by Dosh4Defibs including ones installed at all Stamford primary schools and Rhino’s Gymnasium.

Dannii is now set to meet with councillors to discuss her proposals but is sceptical as to whether the devices will be installed. She said she was “confused” as to why councillors voted against more defibrillators but would no longer close the group if the council were considering the proposed locations.

She said: “I have been campaigning to get them installed in the town centre and this just makes me feel like giving up. I thoroughly understand the impact of defibrillators - if they are not there people lose their lives. I just do not understand why the council are making things so difficult.”