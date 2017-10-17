Consultant gets pretigious award

A consultant with a passion for older people’s healthcare has been awarded a prestigious national award.

Richard Griffiths, who lives in Stamford and is a consultant anaesthetist at Peterborough City Hospital, is the new holder of the Featherstone Professorship, awarded every two years by the Association of Anaesthetists of Great Britain and Ireland (AAGBI).

The award has been made to Richard for his pioneering work with patients undergoing hip replacements with consultant colleague Martyn Parker. The method of carrying out the surgery without sedation is now widely used throughout the NHS.

As well as his clinical work, Richard has also worked with NICE -the National Institute for Clinical Excellence – and at a national level to spread good practice across the NHS.

Richard said: “The Featherstone Professorship is the crown of my career. It has been such a pleasure to work in a developing field with such inspirational people and to see older people’s care advance and improve.

“I hope we have left a legacy for a new generation of healthcare professionals to carry on our work.”

Along with 24 fellow anaesthetist doctors and friends, Richard cycled from London to the AAGBI Annual Congress in Liverpool in aid of its fundraising campaign SAFE Africa, to raise money to improve the delivery of obstetric and paediatric anaesthetic training in Africa.

It was at the conference that he was awarded the professorship.

The Featherstone Professorship is awarded to practising clinicians and scientists who have made a substantial contribution to anaesthesia and its related subspecialties in the fields of safety, education, research, innovation, international development, leadership, or a combination of these.