Contractors ‘get busy’ on Matt Hampson Foundation rehab centre between Melton and Oakham

A £1 million rehabilitation centre for people who have suffered catastrophic injury through sport is one step closer to becoming a reality.

A revised planning application for the Get Busy Living Centre – the brainchild of the Matt Hampson Foundation – was submitted for consideration last Tuesday.

The centre will see a derelict aircraft hangar on the Burrough Court Estate, in Burrough-on-the-Hill near Melton, transformed into a state-of-the-art facility where beneficiaries of the foundation’s services will be able to receive physical rehabilitation, spend time with their families and share experiences with those in a similar situation to themselves.

The revised application includes a bespoke access road, as well as the construction of a new structural frame based on the original footprint of the building, designed to stand the test of time while maintaining the overall look and feel of the iconic building. Inside, a mezzanine floor will be constructed, doubling the floor space and extending the length by one third.

Matt Hampson, a former England Under-21 rugby player who suffered a life-changing accident during a training session in 2005, set up the foundation to help those who have had a similar injury by offering support and assistance.

Speaking of the vision for the Get Busy Living Centre, Matt, of Cold Overton, said: “The centre was initially a dream of mine, a place for our beneficiaries to come along to and receive physical rehabilitation. Since then, our plans for this new facility have evolved and become a reality, with the centre giving us the opportunity to offer not only physical support, but, more crucially, mental support too.

“The centre will be a place for specialist companies to exhibit state-of-the-art equipment, offering the possibility for our beneficiaries to sample this life-changing technology without having to endure the astronomical costs of specialist equipment.

“With the support of our project partners who are generously donating their expertise and services, we look forward to seeing the future of the project come to its realisation.”

The project is being delivered by a number of local firms, many of which are offering their time, services, materials and expertise for free, including construction company Willmott Dixon, professional services firm MDA Consulting, architects Corporate Architecture, engineering consultants CouchPerryWilkes, Salus and BSP Consulting, PR and marketing agency Cartwright Communications and suppliers GRS Roadstone Limited and Multifab Engineering Ltd.

Malcolm Foulkes-Arnold, managing director of Corporate Architecture, said: “It’s a very interesting project to be involved in, particularity as I have a proud history in rugby myself.

“We’re transforming this iconic building into a sustainable site for decades to come by using a number of energy efficient measures. We’re very excited to be a part of this project and look with anticipation for the planning to go through approval so work can begin on this innovative programme.”

Nick Heath, operations director at Willmott Dixon, added: “Willmott Dixon is incredibly proud to be supporting this pioneering project. The foundation is a hugely worthwhile charity that does fantastic work with injured sportsmen and women across the country – as well as those who have suffered serious injury or disability outside of sport, and this centre will go a long way to allowing the team to help even more people.

“As a business, we have worked within the Leicester area for many years, and supporting those communities within which we work is very important to us – giving back is at the hear of our ethos.”

For more information on the centre, visit http://matthampsonfoundation.org