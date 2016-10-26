Corby Glen crash victim named by police as Harry Jellicoe

A man who died after a road traffic accident has today (Wednesday, October 26), been named by police as Harry Jellicoe.

Mr Jellicoe, 26, from Corby Glen, died on Friday last week - five days after his car came off the road and overturned near the village. It happened on the A151 Station Road and involved an MG vehicle.

Officers investigating have renewed their witness appeal to anyone who saw the MG at, or prior to, the time of the collision, at around 1.45pm.

Anyone who has any information is asked to police on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting incident 223 of October 16.

If you knew, Mr Jellicoe and would like to pay tribute e-mail the newsdesk