Costcutter store opens doors in Oakham

A new Costcutter store has opened in Willow Crescent, Oakham.

Navaneethan and his wife Tharshini have opened the store - one of more than 2,600 Costcutter stores in the UK.

Oakham mayor Michael Haley cut the ribbon and there was also a traditional Sri Lankan blessing with family and friends, many of whom made a special trip from London.

Area manager Darren Fulcher was also on hand to ensure that Nava was well supported. The shop offers a big range of products at competitive prices.