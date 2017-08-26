Cottesmore village stalwart left stunned by garden surprise

Kind-hearted volunteers carried out a garden overhaul for a woman who had undergone a serious operation.

Pam Laverick spent 10 days in Leicester Royal Infirmary in May, where she had to have a large chunk of her bowel removed due to a growth.

At the weekend, as a surprise, gardener Chris Young and his helpers renovated her garden.

Pam was stunned when she saw the work being carried out at her home on Westland Road, in Cottesmore.

Chris, 36, organised the work and he appealed for volunteers to help him. Eight people turned up to help with the work. They pulled out bushes and landscaped the front and back gardens.

Chris, of Chris Young Garden Services, said: “Pam has been a customer of mine for quite a while and she has not been well and so I thought I would give her a lift and a pick up.

“I got a group together and we blitzed the garden over last Saturday and Sunday.

“I’m just pleased that people helped out and it shows a great community spirit.”

The team worked between 8.30am and 9.30pm on Saturday and then for a further six hours on Sunday.

People donated plants and pots for the project, while Fineturf, of Carlton Scroop, near Grantham, provided turf and Hinch Plant and Contractors, of Stamford, provided equipment.

The Reverend Marcus Purnell, vicar of St Nicholas’ Church, in Cottesmore, also helped with the work.

Pam, 78, has volunteered a lot over the years, including with the cafe at St Nicholas’ Church, but modestly denied being a village stalwart.

She was sent to Durham for the day on Saturday so she would not know what was to take place.

Pam got home at about 8pm and was set for an early night.

She said: “When I saw it I spent half an hour crying and cuddling the people who had done it. People I did not know had helped out.

“Those who could not make it donated plants and pots.

“It is just amazing that they have done this. I cry about it every time I think about it.”