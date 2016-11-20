Could Alexander be the next Spielberg, Tarantino or Pitt?

Actor, producer and director Alexander Cooper is hoping to give the big movie studios a run for their money with the release of two new films.

The 35-year-old, who lives in High Street, Collyweston, has put a high-flying legal career in the City of London on hold while he follows his dreams.

He spent the past 18 months producing Parallel, a chilling psychological thriller, which is currently available to stream on Amazon and Vimeo.

Alexander has also been busy writing, directing and starring in Sandow, a historical drama based on the life of legendary strongman Eugen Sandow – known as the father of modern bodybuilding.

Sandow is currently in post-production and likely to be released early next year.

Alexander, a married father-of-one, was a pupil at Stamford School between 1989 and 1999 and went on to study law at The University of Nottingham.

A nine-year career in corporate law followed before, in 2015, he decided to change path.

Alexander said: “I’d always loved films. I can remember loving the Rocky films as a child, and sports films.

“My father Richard used to act at Tolethorpe, my brother Laurence took on lots of roles in school productions and my cousin Vanessa Kirby is currently starring in Netflix series The Crown.

“There’s a lot of creativity in the family and I always wanted to make a film.

“ In 2015, a work contract was coming to an end, my father had sadly died and I decided to go for it.”

Alexander posted an advert online seeking scripts and was contacted by Glasgow-based David Magowan who had written Parallel.

He was impressed with the concept and attempted to raise funding by pitching to investors in London. But after struggling to secure the necessary support Alexander decided to use his own money to get the film made.

Fast-forward 18 months and the film is out, attracting a lot of positive attention, and has been shown at film festivals in the UK and overseas.

Now he is attempting to spread the word and get people to watch Parallel, which tells the story of Neil and Heather who enjoy a whirlwhind romance until they bump into Machlis, a medium who allows people to see their parallel – an alternate version of themselves.

Alexander said it is a very cleverly written story playing on the idea of a darker side to human existence.

Sandow, meanwhile, is the untold story of two athletes – Launceston Elliot, the first British Olympic Champion, and his trainer Eugen Sandow.

As well as writing and directing the film, Alexander also stars as Launceston, won gold at the 1896 Athens Olympics – the first held in the modern era.

He is hoping for a full theatrical release.

Alexander is no stranger to film sets having previously rubbed-shoulders with stars including Brad Pitt, Bryan Cranston and Matt Damon while working as an extra in numerous blockbusters including The Imitation Game, Jason Bourne, Assasins Creed, The Infiltrator and London Has Fallen.

Parallel can be found online at www.parallelthefilm.com or on Amazon at https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B01MCVF3P9