Could up to 100 homes be built on Stamford retail site?

A leading property developer has unveiled plans to build up to 100 homes on land near the centre of Stamford that was previously earmarked for a retail park.

NJL Consulting, on behalf of New River, is putting together an outline planning application for the former Mirlees Blackstone land, next to Morrisons supermarket in Uffington Road.

In July 2015, the Mercury reported that New River Retail had acquired the land, which had planning permission for six non-food shops and a pub restaurant at the site.

But in a leaflet that will be sent out to residents living near the site next week, it appears that plan has been ditched.

The leaflet says: “We are keen to advise local residents about the application through a public exhibition, as well as inviting comments on the proposals.”

New River is proposing up to 100 homes on the brownfield site, which will be a mix of two to four bedrooms. Should planning permission be granted and the development go ahead, there would also be improvements to the access point, off Uffington Road, and new and improved pedestrian links.

The proposals will go on display at a public exhibition, which will be held at Stamford Arts Centre, on Thursday, February 9, from 2pm to 8pm; and Friday, February 10, from 10am to 4pm.

The exhibition will provide a chance for people to speak to representatives of the applicant.

To find out more about the event or the plans, visit www.njlconsulting.co.uk/stamford or e-mail stamford@njlconsulting.co.uk