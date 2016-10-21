Could you be a town councillor in Stamford?

People interested in making a difference to life in Stamford are being invited to put themselves forward for a role on Stamford Town Council.

There is a vacancy on Stamford Town Council in the St John’s Ward and this position will be filled by co-option at the meeting of the Council to be held on Tuesday at 7pm in the Town Hall.

Should more than one application be received for the vacancy, councillors will decide the appointment by a vote, or series of votes, in order to obtain a majority decision.

This is a voluntary unpaid role and to serve as a parish councillor you must be a British citizen; be 18 or over and have been an elector in the parish or reside within three miles of the parish for the last year.

If you are interested in being co-opted on to the Town Council, please contact the Town Clerk, in writing, at Stamford Town Council, Town Hall, St. Marys Hill, Stamford PE9 2DR or by e-mailing townclerk@stamfordtowncouncil.gov.uk with your details.