Could you help those with visual impairments remain independent?

Volunteers are needed to help people with visual impairments to remain independent and to help prevent isolation.

Peterborough Association for the Blind (PAB) is a local charity which helps and supports blind and partially-sighted people – including those living in the Stamford area.

PAB is offering free three-hour training sessions for anyone who would like to learn about sight loss and how they can help those affected.

PAB needs volunteers to help with a range of tasks including: befriending; raffle selling; driving; fundraising and more.

The next sessions will take place on January 14 and 24, between 10am and 1pm. For more details call 01733 344 844 or email info@mypab.org.uk