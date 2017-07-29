Council approve homes plan for Baston despite concerns

A development of 37 homes in Baston aimed at people over 55 has been given South Kesteven District Council’s seal of approval despite concerns from councillors over noise and traffic issues.

Larkfleet Homes has already built 49 homes as part of an over-55 development called The Croft and on Tuesday, it got permission to extend the development by a further 37 properties on land off Mayfield Gardens to the east of the current site.

There will be 35 two bedroom bungalows and two three bedroom homes built in the new development, which will take a year to complete.

The plans were passed at South Kesteven District Council’s development management committee meeting but councillors expressed concerns about how construction traffic would access the site.

Larkfleet proposed that vehicles such as diggers and lorries enter the site using the access road for The Croft. It had originally intended to create a road for the construction traffic situated behind the rear of three properties at The Croft which would allow it to bypass the development - but it has not yet been able to reach an agreement with the homeowners to allow this to happen.

Permission was granted which allows Larkfleet to use the access road for The Croft or if it can reach an agreement with homeowners - the road behind the properties.

Councillors said they were concerned the construction vehicles would cause excessive noise for the residents of The Croft and create traffic congestion in the village.

Coun Judy Stevens (Ind) said she was impressed with the application but was concerned construction traffic would disturb residents.

Mark Mann, of Larkfleet Homes, said the speed of construction vehicles would be very slow and that they would not be thundering through the village and apologised that despite its best efforts the company had not yet been unable to get permission to create a road that would cause less disturbance for residents,

Baston Parish Council also expressed concerns before the meeting about the footpath located next to the access road for The Croft.

The parish council said that path which is surfaced with gravel, brick and grass is unsuitable for the elderly at least six months of the year and unsuitable for people with mobility issues all year round. The council also said the site had duplicated assets in the village such as allotments and wanted those transferred to the council.

The application was passed with conditions atttached to the construction traffic.