Council director made redundant after service review

A Rutland County Council director has been made redundant following a review of key services.

Paul Phillipson is leaving Rutland County Council after three years as the authority’s director for places (development and economy).

Paul joined the council in April 2014 and has worked closely with his team in places in taking forward a number of building programmes, plus the ongoing growth and development of Oakham Enterprise Park and the roll out of broadband throughout Rutland.

Helen Briggs, chief executive of Rutland County Council, said: “Staff across the organisation will remember Paul for his inclusive approach and the energy he put behind our employee health and wellbeing agenda.

“Paul brought a style and approach that staff welcomed and respected. We wish him all the best in his future ventures.

“As an authority, we are facing new challenges and I have reviewed with the leader and deputy leader the skills and experience we need to drive these forward, in particular supporting the organisation on a more commercial footing which will enable us to deliver our key priorities. This has led to the need to realign our staffing at director level and resulted in this post in its current form, becoming redundant.”

Council services which fall under the portfolio of development and economy will be managed by the chief executive and director for places (environment, planning and transport) Dave Brown pending a longer term review.