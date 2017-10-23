Council leader fights for fairer funding deal

County council leader Martin Hill (Con) joined MPs in a meeting with the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government to discuss getting a better funding deal for the area this week.

C0un Hill and some Lincolnshire MPs, including Nick Boles, as well as Dr Caroline Johnson, Matt Warman, John Hayes and Victoria Atkins, along with Minister for Local Government Marcus Jones discussed the difficulties councils are having in funding services because of increasing costs and demand, combined with declining government funding.

Coun Hill, said: ““If councils here received the average funding for council areas in England, the region would benefit from £116million of extra funding for services, every year. This would make an enormous difference.”