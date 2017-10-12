Council moves forward with Oakham town centre one-way plan

Approval has been given for detailed plans for a controversial one-way system in a town centre.

Rutland County Council has asked for the work in regards to Oakham High Street.

The authority offered two options for upgrading the High Street which it put out to public consultation.

Of those who took part in the consultation, 53 per cent backed the idea of a one-way system.

Traffic would run west to east along the High Street and there would be echelon parking, loading bays for businesses and wider pavements.

It is hoped that the plans will encourage people and trade intot he town and cater for the changing needs of shoppers.

The council’s Cabinet committee met on Tuesday to approve detailed plans for the one-way system.

A final consultation will take place on the detailed plans before a final decision is taken on it by the council in early 2018 and funding sought.

Councillor Tony Mathis (Con), leader of the council, said: “Unfortunately, the town centre has suffered from a lack of investment over many years and a lot of work is now needed to bring it back up to standard.

“It’s an opportunity to create a space where more people want go, shop and relax, giving Oakham the town centre it deserves.

“If we do nothing to improve Oakham Town Centre this would likely lead to further decline.”

Many people have taken to the Rutland and Stamford Mercury Facebook page though to criticise the plan and claiming that a one-way system would be bad.

Readers’ views both for and against the one-way idea can be found on the Rutland and Stamford Mercury’s letters pages this week on pages 92, 93 and 94.