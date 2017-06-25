Council proposes changes to service

Rutland County Council is proposing changes to the Oakham Hopper bus, taking account of passenger usage and making the service more sustainable.

The Oakham Hopper currently runs from 7am to 7pm, Monday to Saturday, completing a loop of the town with stops at Tesco, Co-op and close to Rutland Memorial Hospital.

Following a thorough review which looked at when and how the service is used, the council is proposing to operate a revised Hopper route and timetable which would run between 9.30am and 3.30pm, Monday to Saturday, with the addition of several new stops.

If approved the changes would come into effect from Tuesday, August 29.

Coun Tony Mathias (Con), portfolio holder for transport at Rutland County Council, said: “The Oakham Hopper is currently run by Centrebus with support from the council. We know from our recent review that passenger numbers fluctuate considerably throughout the course of the day and that some journeys are much less popular than others.

“As a result, the council is proposing an alternative timetable that would keep the Oakham Hopper on the road when we know demand is highest, making the service more sustainable.”

Passengers who use the Oakham Hopper service are currently being invited to share any comments or feedback on these proposals as part of a three-week public consultation.

Responses must be submitted to the council in writing by July 14.

Feedback can be e-mailed to: transport@rutland.gov.uk or sent through the post to: Rutland County Council, Catmose, Oakham, Rutland LE15 6HP.

Coun Mathias added: “After careful consideration, we believe this is the right approach to take to create a more sustainable Oakham Hopper Service that can continue to meet the needs of local residents.

“It’s important that people now share their views on the revised timetable, so we can take this feedback into consideration.”

If you are unable to submit your comments in writing, please telephone 01572 722 577 or visit the council offices at the address above to speak to one of the customer services advisors.

