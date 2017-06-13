Councillor resigns as ward member

Rutland County Councillor Diana MacDuff (Con) has resigned as ward member for Ketton.

Coun MacDuff has represented residents in the Ketton area since her election in May 2015 and has resigned in order to focus more time on her career.

Coun MacDuff said: “It is with great regret that I resign as a member of Rutland County Council. My professional career is developing in a way that will leave me with less time to devote to council business. On this basis it would be unfair of me to continue.

“This hasn’t been an easy decision as I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as a councillor and, in particular, the opportunity to represent my ward. I wish the council the best of luck for the future. As a Rutland resident, I will continue to watch with interest.”

A by-election will take place in Ketton if a request for an election is received from two registered electors. An election will then be held to fill the ward member vacancy within 35 days.