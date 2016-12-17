Councillor’s plea to stop people living in caravans in Tallington becoming homeless

A plea has been made to councillors to help prevent people living on a caravan park being made homeless.

South Kesteven district councillor Rosemary Woolley (Con) made a plea to a meeting of the development control committee on Tuesday, when it discussed an application for five static caravans near the Whistle Stop pub on Main Road, Tallington, to become permanent residences.

Coun Woolley said a number of people had lived for 10 years on the site and were therefore permanent residents, although planning officers said they did not have evidence of this.

Coun Woolley said: “The residents and previous owner have all made a statutory declaration declaring they have lived on site for more than 10 years. If this application is refused then the residents will be made homeless.

“For some of these people it will be very difficult to be rehomed. They have over time developed an extended family unit.”

Committee chairman Coun Martin Wilkins (Con) said the application could be deferred to allow officers to look into any statutory declarations made by residents and then decide if a certificate of lawfulness would be appropriate. This would certify that people living at the site were permanent residents.

Applicant Mr Smith, who bought the Whistle Stop pub in 2015, told the committee he did not wish people to be made homeless.

He said: “We have permission for 10 static caravans on the site and we would like five of those to be occupied on an all year round basis. We do not want to force the residents off the site.”

The committee voted to defer the application.