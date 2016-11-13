Couple among first to move in to Stamford’s Lamberts Place development

A couple who were one of the first to move into the new Taylor Wimpey Lamberts Place development in Stamford have had one of the housetypes named after them.

Lizbeth and Nigel Plumbley decided that after 21 years the time was right to move from their four bedroom house to a new property, where they can look forward to enjoying retirement.

Lizbeth, 66, said: “We’d been looking to downsize for a few years, but felt that the market just wasn’t right.

“I was helping a friend look for a new home last year and that spurred us to put our old home on the market and start looking ourselves.

“We were set on staying in Stamford and we really liked Taylor Wimpey’s Lamberts Place development.

“We knew exactly which plot we wanted, so on the first day that the sales office opened we went to the development bright and early to put our deposit down.”

The couple opted for the Flatford home and moved in in June - one of the first to move into the development off Empingham Road, which is still under construction.

Lizbeth said it was hard to downsize because the couple had acquired so much but said they were already very happy in their new home.

Because they were the first to reserve a home at the development, one of the house types has been named the Plumbley in their honour.

Lizbeth added: “We feel very honoured that they have named one of their properties the ‘Plumbley’. I’m sure anyone who lives in it will be very happy there.”

