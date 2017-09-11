Couple celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

A Great Casterton couple whose romance blossomed after a carnival celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this week with family who flew over from Australia for the occasion.

Marian Blow, 83, met Tony at a dance in Whetstone, Leicestershire in 1950 after finishing as the runner-up carnival queen at Whetstone Carnival the same day.

Tony was at the dance with his brother, Brian who introduced himself to carnival queen, Barbara.

It wasn’t long after the event that the two couples went on a double date at the Palais de Danse in Leicester and remarkably both couple’s are still together today with Tony and Marian celebrating their 60th anniversary yesterday, while his brother and wife reached their diamond wedding milestone four years ago.

The couple’s daughter Sandra flew all the way from Oz with two of her children to be with Tony and Marian, who are active members of Stamford United Reform Church, for their anniversary.

Tony, 84, said that the secret of a long marriage has been “give and take and always being pleased to see each other”.

“We have always gone everywhere together. We have always been interested in the same things like dancing and theatre,” Tony said.

Tony and Marian wed in 1957 at the United Reform Church in Whetstone.

During their marriage the couple, who have five children and nine grandchildren, said they have spent some of their happiest times on holidays in Porlock, West Somerset, where they had a static caravan and visiting Sandra nine times in Australia.

To celebrate their anniversary, Tony, who used to work as a manager at Harrison and Dunn hardware merchant in Stamford cooked a meal at his home yesterday for Marian, a former shop assistant at Woolworths in Stamford, and eight of their family members.

The couple will also be having a celebratory meal with their family at The Best Western Normanton Park Hotel near Oakham on Sunday.