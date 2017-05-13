Couple from Oakham celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

A couple from Oakham who are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this week believe “give and take” is the secret to a long and happy marriage.

Derek and Phyllis Green first met in August 1954, while on holiday at the Christian Endeavour Holiday Home in Penmaenmawr, Wales and they haven’t looked back since

After getting wed in Phyllis’ native Ireland on May 14, 1957, at the Kill O’The Grange Parish Church near Dublin, the pair moved to Whittington, Staffordshire and then Knighton, Leicester before moving to Oakham in 1988 .

Phyllis, 90, said the couple have stayed together so long by always having an open sharing relationship.

“We have to give and take and trust each other in everything we do,” she explained.

“I am glad I am here today.”

And the pair have used their great team working skills to help the community.

Derek, 83, and Phyllis did voluntary work for Oakham Baptist Church and the pair also delivered meals to the housebound for the Women’s Royal Voluntary Service, an organisation in which Phyllis was a president and leader for.

Derek had just left the RAF where he worked as a senior aircraftsman when the couple met and he then went on to work for Natwest Bank where he worked in a number of roles including branch manager, while Phyllis stopped nursing to be a housewife and mum to the pair’s children following their wedding.

Nowadays, Derek likes to spend his time collecting stamps and has an incredible 43 , 500 in his collection, while Phyllis, whose ancestor Barbara Ruckle Heck is attributed as introducing Methodism to the USA and Canada in the 1700s, loves gardening.

The couple, who have three children and six grandchildren, will be celebrating their anniversary at Greetham Valley Hotel on Sunday.