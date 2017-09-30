Couple relive their courtship with music from 1960s

Uffington couple Dick and Christine Ford re-lived their courtship with 1960s music to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary with family and friends at Stamford Indoor Bowls Club.

Vocalist Graham James was on hand to take the pair down memory lane with pop classics which they had danced to when they first met on holiday in Bridport in Dorset.

Because it was a holiday romance with Dick working in Stamford as a motor cycle mechanic and Christine, a twin, working in London, the couple only saw each other once a fortnight.

They finally married three years later at Sanderstead in Surrey on September 23, 1967.

Later Dick worked as an engineer at Newage in Stamford, while Christine was chief cashier at Daltons Solicitors for 28 years.

Dick retired after 21 years in the retained fire service. The couple have two sons Andrew, who works in the fire service, and Ian, a police chief inspector with the Cambridgeshire force. They have four grandsons.

The pair are keen bowlers and members of the Ketton outdoor club and the Stamford indoor club where Christine is a director and a current double county champion.