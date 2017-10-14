Couple’s 60th anniversary

A Stamford couple who used to run a popular brewery in the town celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Tony Brown, 82, formerly managed Melbourn Brothers’ All Saints’ Brewery and Pub in Stamford while wife Dawn, managed the bar and restaurant.

And their romance first brewed in 1955 when they went on their first date to the Christmas Eve dance at Ryhall Village Hall and they married on October 12, 1957, at St Mary Magdalene Church in Essendine.

The pair celebrated their anniversary by having a meal with family at the Hong Kong restaurant in Stamford yesterday (October 13), which also marks Tony’s birthday.

Lovebirds, Tony and Dawn have three sons, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

They say the secret of long marriage is “give and take.”

Dawn, 77, said: “I think you have got to work at a marriage and you have to give and take. You cannot just sully on without working at it.”

The couple have also done several other jobs together such as managing convenience stores in Peterborough alongside part-time jobs.

They say it’s all been in the name of making sure their sons, who all attended Stamford School, had a good upbringing. And they insist their children are grateful and are looking after them well in their retirement.

Dawn said:“Stephen [her son] said to us once if you hadn’t worked so hard to put us through school we wouldn’t be in the position we are in today.”