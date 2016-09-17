Couple who met on Stamford Meadows celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

A couple who met 63 years ago while strolling in Stamford Meadows have just celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

Joe and Ann Clapton were married on August 25, 1956, at St John’s Church in Stamford.

The couple, who have lived in Irnham Road for the past 50 years, celebrated the milestone anniversary with a family meal at The Wishing Well Inn, in Dyke.

Joe, 80, spent three years in the Army with the Royal Lincolnshire Regiment as a young man, serving in Berlin and Malaya. He later worked in local brickyards and foundries, before spending 22 years at Newage Engineers.

Ann, 81, who grew up in Ireland, moved to Bishop’s Stortford aged 16 to train as a nurse. Two years later she came to Stamford to care for her sister, who was ill.

The couple have five daughters, 13 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Joe said: “Looking back I wonder where the time has gone – it has flown by. There’s no secret, like everyone does we had ups and downs but soon forgot about it.”

Ann added: “We have been very happy together and still are today. It was lovely to get all the family together for a celebratory meal.”