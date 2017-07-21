Cricketing legends play match at Sport Bash fundraiser

Cricketing legends filled the main field of Stamford School today (Friday, July 21) for Dean Headley’s Sport Bash.

The event saw a team made up of local cricketers take on cricketing legends in a 20:20 cricket match, which included former stars Geraint Jones and Owais Shah.

One of the local players, Ben Jennings who plays for Uffington Cricket Club said said he was thrilled to take part and pit himself against cricketing stars, adding: “It is nice to see the school being used for the event and for people to experience the facilities that are on offer here - it is a good place to play a game of cricket.”

The event also included a Kwik Cricket tournament between junior cricketers in the area, stalls and a flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Sport Bash supports charity, the Matt Hampson Foundation which in turn supports The Seb Goold Trust and #TeamGeorge.

Helen Morgan, who was at the event to watch her son Rhys Morgan represent Deeping U9s in the kwik cricket tournament said it was great to see children playing cricket and hoped watching the legends play would inspire the young cricketers.

For a full report of the event and pictures see next week’s edition of the Stamford Mercury.