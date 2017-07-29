Cricketing star wowed crowed at BGL Sport Bash

Crowds were entertained by a thrilling cricket match at Dean Headley’s BGL Sport Bash in which cricketing star Wasim Jaffer clocked up an incredible century.

The event on the main field of Stamford School on Friday saw a team made up of local cricketers take on a side selected by BGL Sport Bash organiser Dean Headley, which included cricketing stars such as Geraint Jones, Adam Hollioake and Owais Shah, in a 20:20 cricket match.

Sport Bash 2017. By Lee Hellwing.

In what was a hotly contested match, Dean Headley’s XI just edged the contest.

Dean Headley’s side were first to bat and set the benchmark with a score of 223/4, with Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who captained Mumbai to their 38th and 38th Ranji title, leaving the local side bystanders as he clocked up his Century.

The Local Legends fought back admirably but fell just short with their final score of 219/4.

Crowds at BGL Sport Bash were also entertained by a Kwik Cricket tournament between junior cricketers in the area, a flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and inflatable games, which were provided by Peterborough United FC which brought players Gwion Edwards and Andrew Hughes along to the event.

One of the Local Legends, Ben Jennings, who plays for Uffington Cricket Club, said he was thrilled to take part and pit himself against cricketing stars, adding: “It is nice to see the school being used for the event and for people to experience the facilities that are on offer here - it is a good place to play a game of cricket.”

Helen Morgan, who was at the event to watch her son Rhys Morgan represent Deeping U9s in the Kwik Cricket tournament said it was great to see children playing cricket and hoped watching the legends play would inspire the young cricketers.

Dean Headley, who is a former England cricketer and games master at the school, said he was delighted with how the event went but would have liked to see more people attend.

Dean said: “The day has been great. People are having a good time - it has been a long day which has been well supported.”

He added that his highlight was seeing Wasim Jaffer achieve his century.

Zak Chappell, a Leicestershire County Cricket Club player and former Stamford School pupil was also at the event and said he had enjoyed it.

Zak who left the school three years ago said: “I have really enjoyed it, Dean has done a lot of work and he has done well.”

BGL Sport Bash supports charity, the Matt Hampson Foundation which in turn supports The Seb Goold Trust and #TeamGeorge.

Former England U21 rugby player Matt Hampson, who became a tetraplegic after a training accident in 2005, set up the charity which provides support, relief and treatment for anyone suffering serious injury or disability.

And former England and Crystal Palace footballer John Salako who turned out for his friend Dean Headley’s side said he was honoured to take part in an event that supports the Matt Hampson Foundation and admires what Matt, who attended BGL Sport Bash, had achieved since having his accident.

He said: “It is incredible to be here, what Matt has been through, the character, the bravery he has shown is just mind blowing. And what he has done as a role model when living through something fundamentally life changing is absolutely phenomenal. The most amazing thing is he has given back and how much he wants to give back.”

John, who first met Dean Headley in the early 90s when the pair were both playing for England in their respective sports, added although he had a long three and a half hour drive to get to Stamford it was worth it as he was able to support his old friend, play cricket and raise money for charity.

There was a host of food and drink provided, including a burger van from Grasmere Farm in Deeping St James.

Nick Carr, of Grasmere Farm, said it was “great” to be at the event and support local charities.

The night before BGL Sport Bash, a comedy night took place in the marque on the main field at the school, which included hypnotist Ian Dee and comedian Adger Brown.

Dean said people enjoyed the night and there was “a lot of laughter”.

The event was expected to included a performance by the Red Devils parachute display team but it had to cancel due to windy conditions.

Danny Cipriani, a Rugby Union player who plays for Premiership team Wasps was due to play in the 20:20 match but had to pull out at the last minute after Wasps called him in for training.