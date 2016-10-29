Crime and punishment walk from Oakham Castle sees historic criminals brought back from dead

Historic criminals and victims were brought back from the dead in Oakham and it wasn’t even for Halloween.

A special guided tour was held on Thursday last week, setting off from Oakham Castle, and funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Judge Burditt and Constable Ridpath introduced characters such as Joan Flower, Witch of Belvoir and Geoffrey Cockerel, who survived being hanged in 1349 as the group walked by candlelight through the streets.

Starting at the Castle, with its 800 year history as a court, they took in the Old and New Gaol sites, the workhouse and even laughed at the drunk in the Stocks!

This event was part of the new events programme now in place at the castle, which offers a wide variety of activities for all ages and occasions. Coming up is a Medieval Crafts afternoon on November 20 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm. People will be able to make a wreath or a pomander or try their hand at gilding. For more details visit www.oakhamcastle.wordpress.com