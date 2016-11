There has been a serious accident on the A15 between Bourne and Northorpe involving a bus and a cyclist.

The Elsea Park roundabout has been closed off to traffic after the accident which happened at just after 1pm. The road is closed both ways fromthe roundabout to Northorpe.

An air ambulance has landed at the scene.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

As a result of the crash traffic is very heavy on the A6121 to Toft.

More to follow as we have it.