Appeal to trace missing man with links to Lincolnshire

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for help in finding a missing man who may have travelled to Lincolnshire.

Andrew Fane was last seen at about 5.30pm on Friday, September 2 near Millbrook Hospital in Sutton in Ashfield.

Officers say Mr Fane, 48, has links with Lincolnshire and may have travelled there.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is white, about 5ft 8ins tall and of a slim build. He has brown hair in a long Mohican style, shaved at both sides. He also has a goatee beard with a hair tie in it.

He was wearing a bright orange fleece, khaki green trousers, a floral printed top and black croc style shoes. He was also carrying a multi-coloured satchel with tassles on it.

If you have seen Andrew or you know where he might be contact police on 101 with incident 850 of September 2.