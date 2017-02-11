Bourne man’s computer misuse case to go before crown court

A court case involving a 31-year-old man from Bourne facing three charges of computer misuse is to go before a crown court in Northern Ireland.

Nikki James Fox, of Stephenson Way, denies all three charges of “unauthorised acts” under the 1990 Computer Misuse Act and heard at Craigavon Courthouse last Thursday.

The charges, alleged to have taken place between July 18 and October 29, 2012, will be heard at Craigavon Crown Court on Monday, February 27.

They each concern acts done “knowing them to be unauthorised and intending to impair the operation of a computer or being reckless as to whether it would have such effect”.