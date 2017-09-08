Break-in at Market Deeping barns in broad daylight

Bikes, car wheels and tools have been stolen from two barns at a property on Stamford Road, Market Deeping.

The break-in took place some time during the day on Wednesday (September 6). The thieves forced padlocks off the barn doors to gain entry.

If anyone has any information on the break-in or has seen any suspicious activity in the area, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident no 388 of 06/09/17 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.