Burglaries in Bourne and Christchurch in Pointon

Police are looking for a person or gang who stole computers after breaking into a house in Church Walk, Bourne, on Tuesday.

The burglary happened when intruders got into the house by breaking through French doors between noon and 3pm.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 239 of Decmber 13, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Meanwhile, Christchurch in Pointon was targeted by thieves who used a plastic table to climb through a window and steal items.

A brass wall clock, tin of biscuits and toilet rolls were stolen between 9pm on Thursday, December 8, and 7.40am on Friday, December 9.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 375 of December 11.