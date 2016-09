Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Deeping St James yesterday.

A conservatory door at the rear of the property, in Eastgate, was smashed open.

The break-in is said to have occured at some point between 10am and 3.45pm.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 313 of September 5 or, alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.