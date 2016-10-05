Car wing mirrors vandalised in the Deepings

Police are looking for a person or group responsible for vandalising a number of cars parked in Deeping St James and Market Deeping at the weekend.

A number of wing mirrors were kicked in on cars parked in Linchfield Road, The Lees, Knight Close and Bryony Way, all in Deeping St James, and Lady Margaret Avenue, Market Deeping, between 1am and 2am on Sunday.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 37 of October 2.

You can also call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555 111.