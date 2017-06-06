Castle Bytham man had explicit web sex chats with teenage girls

A man who took part in explicit sexual conversations with teenage girls over the internet has escaped a jail sentence.

Mark Foulston, who has learning difficulties, exchanged messages with a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old.

Jeremy Janes, prosecuting, told Lincoln Crown Court: “It was web chat. There was graphic chat saying what [he]would like to do to the complainants involving full penetrative sexual activity.

“He was aware of the ages of the complainants.”

The offences came to light after the mother of one of the girls checked out her daughter’s internet activity.

Mr Janes said: “Police were contacted by the mother who suggested her daughter had been groomed online because she was able to look at her daughter’s electronic devices and see she had been engaging in web chat of a sexual nature with this defendant.”

The subsequent police investigation revealed that Foulston had also been contacting a second girl in a similar way.

Foulston, 24, of High Street, Castle Bytham, admitted two charges of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and a further charge of causing or inciting a child to send sexual images.

He was given a three-year community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 70 days.

He was also placed on the sex offenders’ register for five years and given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order which bans him from contact with children under the age of 16.

Judge Simon Hirst warned him: “If you do not comply with the order then I will lock you up.”

James Gray, in mitigation, said psychological reports showed that Foulston has significant learning difficulties as well as dyslexia and dyspraxia.

He said Foulston now hopes to move away from the area to start a college course in the south of England.