Catayltic converter stolen from car in Morton

Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a car in Morton.

The Honda Accord was targeted while parked overnight in Hanthorpe Road.

Officers are appealing for help in tracing suspects. If you saw or heard anything suspicious during the hours of darkness last night, or early this morning, call police on 101 quoting incident 94 of September 19.

PCSO Sandra Brommell said: “As the price of scrap metal is on the increase, we do not wish to see a rise in theft of catalytic converters as we have done previously.

“If you own a Honda Accord please be mindful where you park your vehicle during the hours of darkness.”

According to the AA, catalytic converters (CATs) have been fitted in the exhaust of the majority of petrol cars manufactured since 1992 and diesel cars since 2001. By chemical reaction CATs substantially reduce harmful pollutants from the exhaust.

The metal case of the CAT contains a ceramic honeycombed structure providing a massive surface area across which the exhaust gases flow. Precious metals – platinum, palladium and rhodium – are coated onto this ceramic structure.

High prices for precious metals resulted in a noticeable increase in thefts of catalytic converters. Thieves simply cut the catalytic converter from the exhaust pipe of a parked car and sell them on to scrap metal dealers.

Taller vehicles are particularly vulnerable as the converters are more accessible.