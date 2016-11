A building at Bourne Cemetery and a home under renovation in the town have both been broken into and “trashed”, according to police in the town.

The cemetery building in South Road and a home in Alexandra Terrace, being renovated for an elderly man, were both targeted between 8pm on Sunday and 7am on Monday.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident numbers 54 and/or 62 of November 14.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.