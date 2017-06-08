Changes announced at top for Lincolnshire Police

A new-look team at the top of Lincolnshire Police has been named by Chief Constable Bill Skelly.

Craig Naylor, current Assistant Chief Constable after moving from Police Scotland last month, is to be Acting Deputy Chief Constable in place of Gary Knighton, who has the same post at Derbyshire Constabulary.

Meanwhile, Acting Assistant Chief Constable Paul Gibson is to join the Home Office and will be replaced by Chief Superintendent Shaun West, currently Lincolnshire’s East Area Commander.

There will also be a new face in charge of the force’s civilian staff as Andrew White is to join as Assistant Chief Officer, replacing Nancie Shackleton who left earlier this week.

Mr White, who previously worked at Ofsted, is to leave the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office in Devon and Cornwall.