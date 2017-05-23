Deputy Chief Constable to move forces across the East Midlands

NEW POST: DCC Gary Knighton.

Mr Knighton, who joined Lincolnshire Police force in April 2016, is to rejoin Derbyshire Constabulary as its DCCe.

Bill Skelly, Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police, said: “Congratulations to DCC Knighton on his appointment as the next DCC at Derbyshire Constabulary.

“We wish him very well in his new role and I am very grateful for all of the work he has put in over the last year. “DCC Knighton leaves the force in a very good position.”

Before working in Lincolnshire, Mr Knighton served Derbyshire Constabulary for 27 years having been born and raised in the county.

He said: “I am delighted to be returning to Derbyshire as DCC because I have many happy memories of the county during my 27 years’ service.

“I am looking forward to, once again, serving the communities of this wonderful county.”

Meanwhile, Mr Skelly, who replaced Neil Rhodes as Chief Constable in Feburary, is soon to be joined by new Assistant Chief Constable (ACC) Craig Naylor as successor to Peter Davies who retired in March 2016.

Mr Naylor, currently serving as a Chief Superintendent in Police Scotland, will take over from Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Gibson who has been Temporary ACC of Lincolnshire Police since Mr Davies’ retirement.

Mr Skelly said: “I am pleased Craig is joining the team because he is an officer of a very high calibre and he will bring a huge amount of experience and expertise in developing a way forward for the force.”