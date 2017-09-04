Former Stoke Rochford manager made off with safe cash

A manager at Stoke Rochford Hall walked out with thousands of pounds from the safe, Lincoln Crown Court was told.

Peter Rogers disappeared on May 30 this year, when he was last seen leaving the premises in a taxi.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said: “He disappeared with a large amount of cash from the safe. He had responsibility for the safe and he abused the trust placed in him.”

Rogers handed himself in 48 hours later in Grantham Police Station.

When he was interviewed he told police that he had a gambling addiction.

Mr Howes said that Rogers was previously general manager at the Whitworth Hall Hotel in Spennymoor, County Durham, but disappeared with a day’s takings and the bar float less than three weeks after starting the job.

Mr Howes told the court: “He started work on 20 October, 2015. He was given a room and a £2,000 resettlement payment. He was also given a company car, an iPad and a mobile phone.

“He disappeared on the morning of 7 November, 2015.”

Rogers, 34, currently living at an address in Middlesbrough, admitted theft of £5,350 from Stoke Rochford Hall. He also admitted theft of £2,311 from Whitworth Hall.

Mark Watson, in mitigation, said Rogers has an addiction to gambling but since arrest for his latest offences he has sought help.

He added: “He is seeing a counsellor and he goes to Gamblers’ Anonymous.

“It is clear that he has a mental illness or a mental disorder.

“He is ordinarily a good person and he clearly has positive qualities. What he hasn’t been able to do is to control his demons.”

Recorder Paul Mann QC adjourned sentence until next month and granted bail to Rogers.

The judge told him: “I recognise that you have an addiction to gambling. It is an illness that needs to be treated otherwise you are going to spend the rest of your life doing this.”